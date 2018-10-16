7 Kenyan officials charged over 2016 Olympics graft

NAIROBI: Two-time Olympic gold medallist Kipchoge Keino was one of seven Kenyan officials charged Monday in a scandal involving the mismanagement of funds during the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

Four of the suspects were in court while the others, including former sports minister Hassan Wario and Keino — who headed the Olympic committee — were charged in absentia. Magistrate Douglas Ogoti said he would issue arrest warrants against the absent parties if they did not turn themselves in by Thursday. Wario is out of the country, as he serves as Kenya’s ambassador to Austria.