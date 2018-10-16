Minister inaugurates anti-measles campaign

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan on Monday inaugurated a 12-day anti-measles campaign.

The ceremony at the Lady Reading Hospital was attended by representatives of World Health Organisation, UNICEF, Gavi, EPI and other co-partners of health department besides, secretary and DG health, senior doctors and other health experts.The health minister said that services in the Health Department are of sacred nature and every employee must assume his duty as worship.

“The teamwork spirit and devotion are the key factors for the success of such a campaign and we must vaccinate all the children aged from 9 months to 5 years,” he said.The Health Department has organised a 12-day anti-measles vaccination campaign to be carried out in all corners of the province and it would continue till 27th of this month. It is planned to target the vaccination of approximately 4.8 million children.