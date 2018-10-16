31 LGH workers sacked

Thirty-one contract employees of Lahore General Hospital have been terminated over long absence from their duties. According to a press release issued here on Monday, those terminated included ward servant, Chowkidars, security guard, ward cleaner, operation theatre attendant, lift operator, washer and scrubber, naib Qasid and packer. Medical Superintendent Dr Mahmud Salah Uddin said there is no concession for absent workers in the medical field. He directed the doctors and nursing superintendent to maintain full discipline and ensure daily attendance. Medical Superintendent said no step was taken beyond limits and every chance was given to the employees.