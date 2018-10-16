Sindh cabinet gets four new ministers

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Monday administered oath to four provincial ministers at a ceremony held at Governor House.

The new provincial ministers include Taimur Talpur, son of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MNA Nawab Yousuf Talpur who was elected to the Sindh Assembly from Umerkot district, Syed Awais Shah, an MPA from Sukkur district, Murtaza Baloch, an MPA elected from District Malir in Karachi, and Abdul Bari Pitafi, an MPA from Ghotki district.

The oath-taking ceremony was conducted by acting chief secretary Mohammad Waseem and was attended by PPP Sindh President Nisar Khuhro, provincial ministers, MNAs and MPAs, bureaucrats and others.