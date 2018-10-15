Wapda clinch karate title

ISLAMABAD: Wapda won 26th National Men’s Karate Championship that concluded at the Ayub National Stadium (PSB Coaching Centre) in Quetta on Sunday.

Teams from all the affiliated units of Pakistan Karate Federation including Wapda, Army, Police, Railways, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad participated in the championship.

Wapda lifted six gold medals and one silver with 170 points and secured first position. Army won two gold, two silver and three bronze medals with 95 points and secured second position. Railways won two silver and one bronze medals with 65 points and stood third.

Asif Ali was declared best emerging player of the championship and Quratul Ain received trophy for best technical official.

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri was the chief guest at the closing ceremony. He distributed medals, shields and trophies among the winners.