Mon October 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
LIVE Updates: By-election results 2018

LIVE Updates: By-election results 2018
NA 131 - By-election results 2018 - Saad Rafique wins against Humayun Akhtar

NA 131 - By-election results 2018 - Saad Rafique wins against Humayun Akhtar
NA 60 - By election results 2018 - PTI's Rashid Shafique wins against Sajjad Khan

NA 60 - By election results 2018 - PTI's Rashid Shafique wins against Sajjad Khan
After a short break…: Hamid Mir to host Capital Talk at Geo News again

After a short break…: Hamid Mir to host Capital Talk at Geo News again
Pakistan minister wonders why Paypal is ignoring such a big market

Pakistan minister wonders why Paypal is ignoring such a big market
NA 124 - By election results 2018 - Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan vs Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

NA 124 - By election results 2018 - Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan vs Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Tehmina Durrani disgruntled with Shehbaz Sharif's jail conditions

Tehmina Durrani disgruntled with Shehbaz Sharif's jail conditions

White-collar crime

White-collar crime
#MeToo in India: 14 powerful men accused of sexual misconduct

#MeToo in India: 14 powerful men accused of sexual misconduct
By-election 2018: How overseas Pakistanis can vote online

By-election 2018: How overseas Pakistanis can vote online

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Squash: Farhan downs Chi Him Wong after tough battle

LAHORE: The second round matches were decided in the Faletti’s International Men’s and Women’s Squash Championship 2018 played here at the Punjab Squash Complex on Sunday.

In the first match of the men’s second round, Farhan Mehboob of Pakistan defeated Chi Him Wong of Hong Kong by 3-2 after a tough battle of 53 minutes. The score was 11-6, 14-16, 11-5, 4-11, 11-9.

The second match of the day saw top seed Ivan Yuen of Malaysia displayed quality squash skills to outpace Tang Ming Hong by 3-0 in just 25 minutes.

The Malaysian won the first game by 11-3, took the second by 11-6 while had to face some resistance in the third to win it 11-9. In the third match, Auguste Dussourd of France was up against Pakistan’s Amaad Fareed and took 48 minutes to tame the spirited Pakistani by 3-1.

Amaad started the match well and put in powerful performance to take the first game 11-9 and also played well in the second game to make it 10-all but the experience and exposure of French player helped him put Amaad under pressure and win the game 12-10 after a tough fight.

It was all that Amaad could get from the marathon match as French Auguste dominated the next two games fully and take them 11-4, 11-4 to register a convincing vcitory in 48 minutes.

In the women’s first round matches, Melisaa Alves of France outclassed Pakistan’s Sadia Gul by 3-0 with a score of 11-1, 11-4, 11-7 in just 11minutes.

Egypt’s Menna Nasser overpowered Fehmina Asim of Pakistan by 3-0 in 18 minutes, as the score was 11-4, 11-3, 11-0. The third match of the day saw Farah Momen of Egypt routed Pakistan’s Zoya Khalid by 3-1 in 19 minutes with the score of 11-3, 11-4, 7-11, 11-1.

In the fourth match, Pakistan’s Riffat Khan outlasted compatriot Noor ul Huda by 3-0 in 16 minutes, as the score was 11-4, 11-9, 11-8.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan
Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again

Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again
‘We are fine’: Melania Trump dismisses gossip about marriage

‘We are fine’: Melania Trump dismisses gossip about marriage
PCB mulls inclusion of Misbah, Wasim in cricket committee

PCB mulls inclusion of Misbah, Wasim in cricket committee

Photos & Videos

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'
Marie Antoinette´s jewellery on display in Dubai before auction

Marie Antoinette´s jewellery on display in Dubai before auction
Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed