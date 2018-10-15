Squash: Farhan downs Chi Him Wong after tough battle

LAHORE: The second round matches were decided in the Faletti’s International Men’s and Women’s Squash Championship 2018 played here at the Punjab Squash Complex on Sunday.

In the first match of the men’s second round, Farhan Mehboob of Pakistan defeated Chi Him Wong of Hong Kong by 3-2 after a tough battle of 53 minutes. The score was 11-6, 14-16, 11-5, 4-11, 11-9.

The second match of the day saw top seed Ivan Yuen of Malaysia displayed quality squash skills to outpace Tang Ming Hong by 3-0 in just 25 minutes.

The Malaysian won the first game by 11-3, took the second by 11-6 while had to face some resistance in the third to win it 11-9. In the third match, Auguste Dussourd of France was up against Pakistan’s Amaad Fareed and took 48 minutes to tame the spirited Pakistani by 3-1.

Amaad started the match well and put in powerful performance to take the first game 11-9 and also played well in the second game to make it 10-all but the experience and exposure of French player helped him put Amaad under pressure and win the game 12-10 after a tough fight.

It was all that Amaad could get from the marathon match as French Auguste dominated the next two games fully and take them 11-4, 11-4 to register a convincing vcitory in 48 minutes.

In the women’s first round matches, Melisaa Alves of France outclassed Pakistan’s Sadia Gul by 3-0 with a score of 11-1, 11-4, 11-7 in just 11minutes.

Egypt’s Menna Nasser overpowered Fehmina Asim of Pakistan by 3-0 in 18 minutes, as the score was 11-4, 11-3, 11-0. The third match of the day saw Farah Momen of Egypt routed Pakistan’s Zoya Khalid by 3-1 in 19 minutes with the score of 11-3, 11-4, 7-11, 11-1.

In the fourth match, Pakistan’s Riffat Khan outlasted compatriot Noor ul Huda by 3-0 in 16 minutes, as the score was 11-4, 11-9, 11-8.