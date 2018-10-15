PM’s dream of new Pakistan to be realised: CM

LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that we speak less and do more and Prime Minister Imran Khan will fulfil the promises made to the nation. He said that we will bring Prime Minister Imran Khan’s dream of New Pakistan into reality.

According to a handout issued on Sunday, Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed these views while talking to various delegation of Dera Ghazi Khan Division who met him at his office. He also listened to the problems of the people and issued orders on the occasion for their solution. The CM said that current hard time is temporary and we will overcome challenges with the support of nation. He said that wrong policies made by previous governments had destroyed our economy. He said that realities were kept hidden from public through artificial facts and figures.

Previous government is responsible for this bad situation. He said the PTI government is taking every decision in the interest of the country to bring its economy in the right direction. There is no room for corruption and fraudulent elements in our times.

Corruption has weakened the roots of our country and we will take back the looted money from the corrupt. It is the responsibility of the State to provide the basic needs to the people and we will fulfil this duty. He said that we will bring Prime Minister Imran Khan’s dream of New Pakistan into reality.

rural women: Usman Buzdar in his message on the International Day of Protection of Rights of Rural Women said that rural women of Pakistan are very hard-working.

He said that role of these women in the development of rural economy is appreciable. The rural women work side by side with men in the agricultural economy as they help men in every walk of life.

He said that role of women in the sustainable development of agricultural sector can’t be ignored and added that we will opt every measure to protect the rights of rural women. New Pakistan will provide due rights to rural women, he vowed and said that women living in villages were deprived of legal, economic and social facilities. He said that measures for improving the condition of rural women are our responsibility and the role of NGOs is also important for this purpose. We have to reassure the commitment that effective measures will be taken to protect rural women’s rights.

Meanwhile, Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the sad demise of former MNA and the PTI leader Sardar Shujaa Muhammad Khan Baloch. In his condolence message, the CM prayed for the eternal peace for departed soul and patience for the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.