Mon October 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
LIVE Updates: By-election results 2018

LIVE Updates: By-election results 2018
NA 131 - By-election results 2018 - Saad Rafique wins against Humayun Akhtar

NA 131 - By-election results 2018 - Saad Rafique wins against Humayun Akhtar
NA 60 - By election results 2018 - PTI's Rashid Shafique wins against Sajjad Khan

NA 60 - By election results 2018 - PTI's Rashid Shafique wins against Sajjad Khan
After a short break…: Hamid Mir to host Capital Talk at Geo News again

After a short break…: Hamid Mir to host Capital Talk at Geo News again
Pakistan minister wonders why Paypal is ignoring such a big market

Pakistan minister wonders why Paypal is ignoring such a big market
NA 124 - By election results 2018 - Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan vs Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

NA 124 - By election results 2018 - Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan vs Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Tehmina Durrani disgruntled with Shehbaz Sharif's jail conditions

Tehmina Durrani disgruntled with Shehbaz Sharif's jail conditions

White-collar crime

White-collar crime
#MeToo in India: 14 powerful men accused of sexual misconduct

#MeToo in India: 14 powerful men accused of sexual misconduct
By-election 2018: How overseas Pakistanis can vote online

By-election 2018: How overseas Pakistanis can vote online

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PM’s dream of new Pakistan to be realised: CM

LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that we speak less and do more and Prime Minister Imran Khan will fulfil the promises made to the nation. He said that we will bring Prime Minister Imran Khan’s dream of New Pakistan into reality.

According to a handout issued on Sunday, Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed these views while talking to various delegation of Dera Ghazi Khan Division who met him at his office. He also listened to the problems of the people and issued orders on the occasion for their solution. The CM said that current hard time is temporary and we will overcome challenges with the support of nation. He said that wrong policies made by previous governments had destroyed our economy. He said that realities were kept hidden from public through artificial facts and figures.

Previous government is responsible for this bad situation. He said the PTI government is taking every decision in the interest of the country to bring its economy in the right direction. There is no room for corruption and fraudulent elements in our times.

Corruption has weakened the roots of our country and we will take back the looted money from the corrupt. It is the responsibility of the State to provide the basic needs to the people and we will fulfil this duty. He said that we will bring Prime Minister Imran Khan’s dream of New Pakistan into reality.

rural women: Usman Buzdar in his message on the International Day of Protection of Rights of Rural Women said that rural women of Pakistan are very hard-working.

He said that role of these women in the development of rural economy is appreciable. The rural women work side by side with men in the agricultural economy as they help men in every walk of life.

He said that role of women in the sustainable development of agricultural sector can’t be ignored and added that we will opt every measure to protect the rights of rural women. New Pakistan will provide due rights to rural women, he vowed and said that women living in villages were deprived of legal, economic and social facilities. He said that measures for improving the condition of rural women are our responsibility and the role of NGOs is also important for this purpose. We have to reassure the commitment that effective measures will be taken to protect rural women’s rights.

Meanwhile, Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the sad demise of former MNA and the PTI leader Sardar Shujaa Muhammad Khan Baloch. In his condolence message, the CM prayed for the eternal peace for departed soul and patience for the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan
Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again

Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again
‘We are fine’: Melania Trump dismisses gossip about marriage

‘We are fine’: Melania Trump dismisses gossip about marriage
PCB mulls inclusion of Misbah, Wasim in cricket committee

PCB mulls inclusion of Misbah, Wasim in cricket committee

Photos & Videos

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'
Marie Antoinette´s jewellery on display in Dubai before auction

Marie Antoinette´s jewellery on display in Dubai before auction
Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed