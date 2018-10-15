Mon October 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
LIVE Updates: By-election results 2018

LIVE Updates: By-election results 2018
NA 131 - By-election results 2018 - Saad Rafique wins against Humayun Akhtar

NA 131 - By-election results 2018 - Saad Rafique wins against Humayun Akhtar
NA 60 - By election results 2018 - PTI's Rashid Shafique wins against Sajjad Khan

NA 60 - By election results 2018 - PTI's Rashid Shafique wins against Sajjad Khan
After a short break…: Hamid Mir to host Capital Talk at Geo News again

After a short break…: Hamid Mir to host Capital Talk at Geo News again
Pakistan minister wonders why Paypal is ignoring such a big market

Pakistan minister wonders why Paypal is ignoring such a big market
NA 124 - By election results 2018 - Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan vs Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

NA 124 - By election results 2018 - Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan vs Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Tehmina Durrani disgruntled with Shehbaz Sharif's jail conditions

Tehmina Durrani disgruntled with Shehbaz Sharif's jail conditions

White-collar crime

White-collar crime
#MeToo in India: 14 powerful men accused of sexual misconduct

#MeToo in India: 14 powerful men accused of sexual misconduct
By-election 2018: How overseas Pakistanis can vote online

By-election 2018: How overseas Pakistanis can vote online

Opinion

Marium Chaudhry
October 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

For our women

The first time I ‘met’ Qandeel Baloch was when she came to one of the programmes I was producing at Geo News in Lahore. She was in Karachi, connected to us via studio link.

I remember how I got three, four calls from male colleagues that day. They had heard Qandeel was coming to the office and wanted to meet her. It was the day she had accused Mufti Qavi of sexual harassment and we had taken the Mufti and her on the show together, hoping for good television.

I remember feeling admiration for this girl who sat in her chair and faced her harasser – thinking: more power to her. But she didn’t need it. She was so certain about who she was and she just didn’t care what anyone said. A few days later, she was dead.

Coming to the MeToo movement in Pakistan, I feel there is one major problem with it: we feel the need to explain to men why this movement deserves respect and support – and why it is downright barbaric if they don’t. The fact is that no matter how much explanation goes into this, at times it feels like all attempts at explanations are futile.

Since I have already lost half of the (male) readership of this column, let me just address the women. We all support the MeToo movement and the rights of women. We also, at the same time, recognise the sort of complications that can arise in many cases. For example, I really wanted to stand with Ayesha Gulalai. Here was a young woman, commanding a position in a political party, directly accusing the now most powerful man in Pakistan. And she had evidence. And we all waited – and it

didn’t come.

Whatever the reasons for Gulalai not providing the evidence she claimed she had, the blowback of her claims directly affected her – and greatly affected other women in Pakistan as well.

As someone who stands for women’s rights, I also feel that if we want these rights rooted in a foundation that can stand the tests of time, we must make sure that we are fair. Fair to the women and fair to the men. If we do not allow the law to take its course, we will allow these all-too-common incidents to happen over and over again; and with each instance, we will allow men to gain more space. Emotion cannot lead the day – facts, logic and the law must.

Never before, in the history of womankind, has something snapped like this. Women have now started speaking out openly. Also – importantly – never before have men, in strong positions, come out and supported women like they are now. It would be downright stupid if women lost this chance. A chance to finally let men know that making women uncomfortable through a lingering touch or sexual innuendos in meetings is not okay. If we manage to take advantage of MeToo and create something tangible out of an intangible movement, we will have succeeded in making life just a little bit easierfor women.

I didn’t know Qandeel Baloch but I would like to believe that she, in an ideal world, would’ve taken Mufti Qavi to court, sat in the witness stand with her legs crossed, an indifferent defiance in her air. She would have laid out detail after detail, provided evidence, if any, and swatted away any dirt that was thrown her way. She was confident and sure. And that’s what scared harassers the most. A woman who is comfortable, sure, and true.

The writer is a senior executive producer at Geo News.

Twitter: @mariumch

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan
Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again

Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again
‘We are fine’: Melania Trump dismisses gossip about marriage

‘We are fine’: Melania Trump dismisses gossip about marriage
PCB mulls inclusion of Misbah, Wasim in cricket committee

PCB mulls inclusion of Misbah, Wasim in cricket committee

Photos & Videos

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'
Marie Antoinette´s jewellery on display in Dubai before auction

Marie Antoinette´s jewellery on display in Dubai before auction
Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed