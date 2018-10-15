Struggling for survival

This refers to the editorial ‘Remember Thar’ (Oct 13). The fate of 1.6 million people of Thar appears somewhat uncertain. There is an urgent need for the federal government to intervene to lessen the miseries faced by the helpless. The Sindh government must pay immediate attention to the repair of RO plants. Sinking of tube wells must be undertaken immediately. Cemented ponds must be built so that rainwater can be harvested. Both federal and Sindh governments must take steps to alleviate the suffering of Thar’s people. People and their cattle are deprived of food and water in this drought-hit region. While the media keep highlighting the suffering of people of Thar, the Sindh government remains unmoved. The chief minister and the governor of Sindh should pay take a look into this matter and take step to resolve the suffering of these people.

Engr Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt