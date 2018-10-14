Sun October 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Damned before trial

Damned before trial
Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan
Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: Six million people to have job opportunity

Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: Six million people to have job opportunity
Government to arrange $2-3 bn stopgap financing from friends

Government to arrange $2-3 bn stopgap financing from friends
Sanam Baloch shares life secrets in emotional interview

Sanam Baloch shares life secrets in emotional interview
PM Imran inaugurates Clean and Green Pakistan campaign

PM Imran inaugurates Clean and Green Pakistan campaign

Donkey King: Massive response to premiere in Karachi

Donkey King: Massive response to premiere in Karachi
PTI’s Ali Tareen lauds Sardar Ali Shah for enrolling daughter in govt school

PTI’s Ali Tareen lauds Sardar Ali Shah for enrolling daughter in govt school
Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'
CPEC projects worth $28bln completed in 4 years

CPEC projects worth $28bln completed in 4 years

Islamabad

October 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Computer lab established at girls school

Islamabad : PepsiCo celebrated International Day of the Girl Child by establishing the first-ever computer lab for the students at the Care Foundation-adopted Government Girls Elementary School, located in Nawabpura, says a press release.

In line with this year’s theme for the International Day of the Girl Child, ‘With Her: A Skilled GirlForce,’ the lab will help 250 girls studying at the school learn essential computer skills. The initiative was led by a group of volunteers from the Information Technology Department of PepsiCo Pakistan.

“To be able to physically setup this lab, thinking that the bright young minds of the future will benefit from this, has been a very special experience for me” said Muhammad Adil, one of the lead volunteers on the initiative.

PepsiCo is focused on delivering sustainable long-term growth while leaving a positive imprint on society and the environment - a principle known as Performance with Purpose. The company’s focus includes transforming their portfolio and offering healthier options while making the food system more sustainable and communities more prosperous. One of the goals under the Performance with Purpose agenda of PepsiCo is to support initiatives that will benefit at least 12.5 million women and girls around the world, by 2025.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan
Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again

Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again
‘We are fine’: Melania Trump dismisses gossip about marriage

‘We are fine’: Melania Trump dismisses gossip about marriage
Sania Mirza slams trolls for unsolicited advice on her pregnancy

Sania Mirza slams trolls for unsolicited advice on her pregnancy

Photos & Videos

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'
Remembering the 'King of Qawwali', Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his birth anniversary

Remembering the 'King of Qawwali', Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his birth anniversary

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed