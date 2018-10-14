Computer lab established at girls school

Islamabad : PepsiCo celebrated International Day of the Girl Child by establishing the first-ever computer lab for the students at the Care Foundation-adopted Government Girls Elementary School, located in Nawabpura, says a press release.

In line with this year’s theme for the International Day of the Girl Child, ‘With Her: A Skilled GirlForce,’ the lab will help 250 girls studying at the school learn essential computer skills. The initiative was led by a group of volunteers from the Information Technology Department of PepsiCo Pakistan.

“To be able to physically setup this lab, thinking that the bright young minds of the future will benefit from this, has been a very special experience for me” said Muhammad Adil, one of the lead volunteers on the initiative.

PepsiCo is focused on delivering sustainable long-term growth while leaving a positive imprint on society and the environment - a principle known as Performance with Purpose. The company’s focus includes transforming their portfolio and offering healthier options while making the food system more sustainable and communities more prosperous. One of the goals under the Performance with Purpose agenda of PepsiCo is to support initiatives that will benefit at least 12.5 million women and girls around the world, by 2025.