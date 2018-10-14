Toru Khan Cup main attraction today

LAHORE: Toru Khan Cup along with five Montreaux Plate races will be held at the Lahore Race Club on Sunday.

Apart from the fourth race which is a cup and in class VI, all the others are of class VII. Besides the first three races are of a miles run with the fourth being of 1200 metres and the last two of 1100 metres.

The opening race has the largest field of all with 16 participants while the last race has the smallest acceptance of seven. As of the cup race it has eight entries but the focus is on Town Girl.

The Division V.B opening race has Baa Aytbar running for the money and would be followed by Dance of Life with surprise maybe coming from On The Spot Win. Bright Life, Start Me Up, Janab, Lady Niba, Easy Money, Malik Di Rani, Daniel Bryan, Sher-e-Ravi, Baa Aytbar, Da Vinci, Sonay Ki Chirya, Ramak Queen, Head Line, Public Fancy completes the field.

Miss Ravi Road is better off in Division IV&V second race and may be followed by New Pari at the second place with an upset is expected from Neeli the Great, others in the run are Racing Queen, New PaRI, Sheba, Gambler Boy, Beach Beauty, Naveed Choice, Khushtaba, Sharapova, Poma Love, Moazzam Prince, Marshal, Race Da Prince

The third race ub Division Ill&IV has a dozen entries but Dil De Ruba may finish ahead of all. Sweet Miracle and Khan Jee are the other two who could perform better than Ok Dear, Baa Wafa, Sweet Sania, Mery Kirn, Mohallay Dar, Dance & Dance, Merry Dance, NooreSehar, Sub Zero.

The Toru Khan Cup in fourth in the list of activity and is in Division Ill&IV horses. Town Girl, which has never been the winner of any race but have four places is favourite here. Alizeh’s Star may be second because it has twice been the winner of the first position but Battle Front has always remained in the focus for his surprises and is believed even better than Natalia, Carolina, Black Secret, Eris, Big Act

The Division II&III fifth race has Fancy Boy over the top of all in rating. Manu Jutt may come second but One Man Show has always surprised and would been seen how it fairs on the day in front of Don’t Stop Me, Good Action, Nabeel Choice, KFK Princess, Safdar Prince, Man Moujee, Neeli De Malika, Big Foot, Royal Performer, Green One.

In the sixth race which is in division I, Candle, which has five wins under its belt and 12 places wins, is favourite here in the last race. Its closest rival may be Piyara Sayeen but Vegas, a winner of six races is up for a dream run. Others in the race are Salam Dera, Race The Moon, Moon Soon, Cat’s Eye.