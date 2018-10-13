Two arrested

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOBA TEK SINGH: City police on Friday arrested two members of an inter-district gang and recovered wine. The police checked a car coming from Faisalabad and recovered 176 imported wine bottles and 160 wine bottles from the vehicle. The police also arrested Sultan Mahmood of Eidgah and Talat Sohail of Chamra Mandi.
TOBA TEK SINGH: City police on Friday arrested two members of an inter-district gang and recovered wine. The police checked a car coming from Faisalabad and recovered 176 imported wine bottles and 160 wine bottles from the vehicle. The police also arrested Sultan Mahmood of Eidgah and Talat Sohail of Chamra Mandi.
Comments