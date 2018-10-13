Sat October 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
How to register your mobile device with PTA?

How to register your mobile device with PTA?
US sees Chinese debt responsible for economic woes in Pakistan

US sees Chinese debt responsible for economic woes in Pakistan
Ahsan Iqbal rejects US statement on Chinese loans

Ahsan Iqbal rejects US statement on Chinese loans
IMF demands details of all debts

IMF demands details of all debts
The missing Kiani connection in NAB’s Ashiana ‘scam’?

The missing Kiani connection in NAB’s Ashiana ‘scam’?
Shehryar needs to learn without dampening his enthusiasm

Shehryar needs to learn without dampening his enthusiasm
Under WB pressure: Pakistan may reverse course on Indus water dispute with India

Under WB pressure: Pakistan may reverse course on Indus water dispute with India
Nadra issues forms for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme

Nadra issues forms for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme
#MeToo: Kangana levels serious allegations against Hrithik, Vikas Bahl

#MeToo: Kangana levels serious allegations against Hrithik, Vikas Bahl
CJP asks nation not to drink mineral water

CJP asks nation not to drink mineral water

Islamabad

IS
Imdad Soomro
October 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Inquiry initiated against Sindh University VC over alleged corruption

On the directions of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, the Anti-Corruption Department has initiated inquiry against Vice-Chancellor University of Sindh Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat on charges of misuse of authority, illegal appointments, postings and promotions and violation of rules.

The Anti-Corruption Department through an official letter, a copy of which is available with The News, directed the director finance of the university to appear in-person along with the record of the expenditure and details of development works and bank accounts details on October 17.

According to well-placed sources in the Chief Minister House, the CM was annoyed due to mismanagement in the affairs of the University of Sindh. Some senior professors and officers of the university approached the CM for inquiry of alleged corruption and violation of rules in the university allegedly by the vice-chancellor.

According to the official record, at the time of joining of incumbent VC Dr Burfat in January 2017, there was balance of Rs1.1 billion in 52 bank accounts of the university, but currently 27 accounts have zero balance and the university’s financial affairs are being run through overdraft, and in the current month, salary of the employees was paid through loan of bank. Official record further suggested that there was embezzlement in purchase of vehicles. Deputy Director Anti-Corruption Establishment Zameer Abbasi in his official letter directed the director finance of the university to provide list of bank accounts reflecting balance till date with effect from joining by the incumbent VC, list of vehicles in use of the VC and his family, statements of fuel cards in use of the VC and his family, details of purchases and procurement made in VC Burfat’s tenure, details of development works and detail of appointments, promotions and postings made in his tenure.

On behalf of the VC, Registrar of University Saleem Chandio told this correspondent that all the affairs of Sindh University were fair and according to merit. He added that all the development works and expenditures were made according to rules. Chandio concluded that there was an internal audit procedure in the university and if any of the employees have any proof of corruption or violation of rules, he should consult the management and the university authorities will cooperate with any inquiring agency in their work.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

My mother took a stand against the so-called feudal system: Sanam Baloch

My mother took a stand against the so-called feudal system: Sanam Baloch
India #MeToo claims halt production of Bollywood blockbuster

India #MeToo claims halt production of Bollywood blockbuster
Chase´s runs boost West Indies in 2nd Test against India

Chase´s runs boost West Indies in 2nd Test against India
Paterson leads South Africa to six-wicket win over Zimbabwe

Paterson leads South Africa to six-wicket win over Zimbabwe

Photos & Videos

Princess Eugenie weds in Peter Pilotto dress and queen's tiara

Princess Eugenie weds in Peter Pilotto dress and queen's tiara
Anil Kapoor lauds #MeToo movement, says girls aren't equal but superior!

Anil Kapoor lauds #MeToo movement, says girls aren't equal but superior!

Sonali Bendre poses on the streets with Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra

Sonali Bendre poses on the streets with Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra
Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed