NH&MP clarifies news

Islamabad : Whilst respecting the views expressed by Mr. Shakeel Anjum in his news piece titled “NH&MP drifting away from its character” published on 10.10.2018, the National Highways & Motorway Police would like to clarify that its mandate, as enacted in its governing statute (NHSO 2000) is limited to education, assistance and enforcement. The issues highlighted in the article are either beyond our domain or are circumvented from implementation for want of clear policy decisions and requisite infrastructure, says a press release.

Whereas the writer has validly highlighted issues of neglected or dysfunctional infrastructure, it must be noted that the responsibilities of planning, construction, design, development, repair and maintenance of national road networks, along with allied infrastructure does not rest with NH&MP.

As far as plying of motorbikes, three wheelers or animal drawn carriages on N5 is concerned, provision for the same is granted by the National Highways Safety Ordinance 2000. The National Highways and Motorway Police is not authorized to restrict any vehicles in contravention of its governing statute. For that, necessary amendments to existing laws must come into effect. Whereas overloading of vehicles is a serious concern pertinent to road safety, it must be understood that prevention of the same requires necessary support in the form of weigh stations, weigh bridges, warehouses, storage ponds, tow yards and impound lots. However, installation and development of such essentials falls into the domain of other organizations, not the NH&MP.

It is pertinent to endorse the importance of uniformity in enforcement and whilst executing the same, all aspects of road safety must be considered.

While maintenance of lane discipline and prompt release of any traffic obstruction are important functions of NH&MP, speed checking and ticketing violations for not wearing a seat belt or for using a cell phone are no less significant. Since most of the issues highlighted above concern other departments, therefore the impression that NH&MP has failed in fulfilling its commitment is incorrect. As officers deployed on front line, we often bear the brunt of distressed commuters on matters beyond our jurisdiction.

Shakeel Anjum adds:

The above clarification issued by the NH&MP doesn’t absolve the department from acts of negligence and ignorance. On the other hand, it only highlights the lack of coordination between the NH&MP and the NHA, which should have been working in close collaboration. The facts presented in my report were on the basis of information gathered from a motorist who underwent this annoying experience while travelling from Islamabad to Lahore and back to Islamabad. In absence of any warning signboards the NH&MP should have issued warning instead of slapping the maximum fine each time. He even complained that for the last ticket slapped on him he was not even given the receipt of ‘chalan fee’ at Mandra. It would be better if the NH&MP, instead of issuing clarifications should approach the NHA for the necessary action.