PR CEO visits station: Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Aftab Akbar on Friday visited Lahore Railway Station and passed instructions for early completion of ongoing construction work at the station. Lahore Divisional Superintendent Muhammad Sufyan Sarfraz Dogar was also present on the occasion. The CEO reviewed facilities being provided to the passengers at and directed the management for further improvement.
