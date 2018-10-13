Sat October 13, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 13, 2018

PFA seals 11 food outlets for violation

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) teams under the supervision of the authority Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman has carried out an operation against the adulteration mafia and sealed 11 food businesses for violating the rules of PFA Act here Friday.

Officials said PFA teams unearthed Fresco Dairy and Makkah Madina Dairy unit for producing fake milk by mixing harmful chemicals, detergent, formalin and other hazardous ingredients in it. Muhammad Usman said that PFA has registered a case against the units and recovered estrogens and oxytocin injections which are injected to cows to increase the milk production. PFA has recovered 500 litre tainted milk, which they discarded.

The PFA team also closed down a famous tea leaves shop (Qatar Tea) on the charges of wrong labelling, poor storage and improper cleanliness arrangements. The DG said that PFA seized 500kg prepared tea leaves and recovered a huge quantity of raw material and labels. Besides, a team of PFA raided Ali Spices unit and sealed it for preparing adulterated spices and discarded 1,750kg contaminated spices. One more spice unit (Usman Foods) was sealed for adulteration and 1,500kg adulterated pepper were discarded, he informed. He said that PFA sealed Five Star Foods for using expired oil, nimko and snacks. Meanwhile, a famous sweet shop (Bestway Sweets and Bakers) was sealed for using substandard quality ghee and rongalite (rangkat) in the preparation of sweets. Meanwhile, the PFA Director General directed operations wing to check the milk industry for ensuring the food safety standards and quality of milk.

quack centres: Punjab Healthcare Commission on Friday sealed 51 quacks centres while its teams visited 209 treatment centres in different cities. Among the visited centres in nine cities, 27 were in Kasur, 25 in Bahawalpur, 24 in Sargodha, 18 in Gujranwala, while 23 each in other five cities. Among the sealed centres, eight each were in Gujranwala and Rawalpindi, seven each in Sargodha and Kasur, six in Bahawalpur, five in Multan, four each in Faisalabad and Sheikhupura and two in Lahore.

hit to death: A father of four children was killed by a speeding truck in the limits of Chuhng police on Friday. The victim was identified as Tariq of Sundar Adda. Police said that Tariq was on his way on a bike when a rashly-driven truck hit him, as a result of which, he received fatal injuries. He was rushed to hospital where he died.

