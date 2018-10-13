Sat October 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
How to register your mobile device with PTA?

How to register your mobile device with PTA?
US sees Chinese debt responsible for economic woes in Pakistan

US sees Chinese debt responsible for economic woes in Pakistan
Ahsan Iqbal rejects US statement on Chinese loans

Ahsan Iqbal rejects US statement on Chinese loans
IMF demands details of all debts

IMF demands details of all debts
The missing Kiani connection in NAB’s Ashiana ‘scam’?

The missing Kiani connection in NAB’s Ashiana ‘scam’?
Shehryar needs to learn without dampening his enthusiasm

Shehryar needs to learn without dampening his enthusiasm
Under WB pressure: Pakistan may reverse course on Indus water dispute with India

Under WB pressure: Pakistan may reverse course on Indus water dispute with India
Nadra issues forms for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme

Nadra issues forms for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme
#MeToo: Kangana levels serious allegations against Hrithik, Vikas Bahl

#MeToo: Kangana levels serious allegations against Hrithik, Vikas Bahl
CJP asks nation not to drink mineral water

CJP asks nation not to drink mineral water

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
October 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Govt to regularise Katchi Abadis existing in Sindh since before 1997

The provincial government has decided to regularise all Katchi Abadis (shanty towns) in Karachi that came into existence till 1997.

Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani on Friday made this announcement during a meeting on Katchi Abadis in the province. Karachi has been housing the maximum number of Katchi Abadis in Sindh. Of total 1,414 such squatter settlements in the province, at least 575 are situated in the provincial capital.

Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani informed this on Friday as he chaired a meeting on Katchi Abadis in the province. Sindh Katchi Abadis Authority (SKAA) Director General (DG) Dr Iqbal Saeed Khan informed the meeting that according to a survey conducted in 1997, squatter settlements in the province occupied an area of 26,458 acres.

According to the survey, 575 Katchi Abadis existed in Karachi in 1997 while 408 was the number of such squatter settlements in Hyderabad. The number of Katchi Abadis was 84 in Mirpurkhas, 91 in Sukkur, 112 in Larkana and 144 in Shaheed Benazirabad. Out of such shanty towns, 1,004 Katchi Abadis were properly notified while 410 were un-notified. The SKAA DG informed the provincial minister that the survey had been undertaken to regularise Katchi Abadis in the province that existed in 1997. The Sindh Assembly had also endorsed the provincial government’s decision to regularise squatter areas. Ghani was informed that many such shanty towns had been regularised by the provincial government since then.

The local government minister directed the relevant SKAA officials to compile and computerise data of all the Katchi Abadis in the province at the earliest. Officials concerned should take action on an emergency basis to provide basic facilities to dwellers of such shanty towns in the province, Ghani said, adding that steps should also be taken to ensure that there is no instance of illegal constructions within the jurisdictions of the squatter settlements in Sindh. “It is our duty to provide all basic facilities to residents of all such settlements. The Sindh government will extend its fullest cooperation in this regard,” Ghani said. All the formalities should be completed at the earliest to regularise the squatter settlements in the province that came into existence till 1997, the minister directed.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

My mother took a stand against the so-called feudal system: Sanam Baloch

My mother took a stand against the so-called feudal system: Sanam Baloch
India #MeToo claims halt production of Bollywood blockbuster

India #MeToo claims halt production of Bollywood blockbuster
Chase´s runs boost West Indies in 2nd Test against India

Chase´s runs boost West Indies in 2nd Test against India
Paterson leads South Africa to six-wicket win over Zimbabwe

Paterson leads South Africa to six-wicket win over Zimbabwe

Photos & Videos

Princess Eugenie weds in Peter Pilotto dress and queen's tiara

Princess Eugenie weds in Peter Pilotto dress and queen's tiara
Anil Kapoor lauds #MeToo movement, says girls aren't equal but superior!

Anil Kapoor lauds #MeToo movement, says girls aren't equal but superior!

Sonali Bendre poses on the streets with Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra

Sonali Bendre poses on the streets with Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra
Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed