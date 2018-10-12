Transferred

LAHORE: The Punjab government has issued a notification regarding promotion, transfer and posting of officers on Thursday. According to the notification, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Bahawalpur Muhammad Akhtar Ali has been promoted to grade 18 and directed him to continue work on present position. Meanwhile, transfer order of Chief Operating Officer Punjab Healthcare Commission Ajmal Khan to report to the Establishment Division, Islamabad was cancelled. Services & General Administration Department issued notification in this regard.