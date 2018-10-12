Fri October 12, 2018
Islamabad

MA
Muhammad Anis
October 12, 2018

Land mafia occupies 613 kanals along Korang River

Islamabad: A report of Survey of Pakistan prepared with the help of satellite has revealed that 613 kanals of land along Korang River has been encroached by land mafia.

Most of constructions along Korang River in shape of private houses, commercial plazas took place after the year 2004 as per satellite images available with Survey of Pakistan and archive Google Earth images. According to the report which was prepared on directives of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, around 418 kanals of land falls in villages Phulgran, Shahpur, Kothathial, Malata, Noor and Dhakili of Islamabad, while the remaining encroached land is located in Salketar and Manga villages of Tehsil Murree.

“The total encroached area in extent of Korang River (21 kilometres) starting from Rawal Lake to Mauza Salketar of Rawalpindi district is 613.49 kanals,” the survey report said.

The report further says the position of Korang River in original Revenue Record, 1984-85, 1905-07 has been found in consistent with original revenue record of 1956-57. There is also huge difference in existing position of the river and the position of the river according to the original Revenue Record.

“Deviation in position of Korang River near Rawal Lake is more as compared to north of the River” the report said. According to the report, most of the affectees argue that their land under their possession lies out of Korang River and they purchased the same legally.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Wing of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) while using delaying tactics carried out very limited operation against encroachments along Korang Rive on Thursday.

