Nadra issues forms for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme

ISLAMABAD: National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) on Thursday released registration forms on its website for Prime Minister Imran Khan's ‘Naya Pakistan Housing Programme’.

On Wednesday, PM Imran launched the 'Naya Pakistan Housing Project' under which five million affordable houses will be provided for under-privileged classes during the next five years.

Initially, the project will be launched in seven districts which include Faisalabad, Sukkur, Quetta, Swat, Islamabad, Gilgit and Muzaffarabad. The registration form can be downloaded from Nadra's website and can be submitted from Oct 12 to Dec 21 along with Rs250 registration fee at selected district offices which are as follows:

Quetta -- Nadra Registration Centre, Sariab Road; Gilgit -- DC Office; Muzaffarabad -- DC Office old secretariat; Swat -- DC Office, District Court, Mingora; Islamabad -- NADRA Mega Centre, Blue Area; Faisalabad -- DC Office. Only one person per family is eligible to apply for the scheme. Preference will be given to candidates who do not own any independent residential unit in Pakistan.

Based on the data collected from the forms, housing specification, including design, price and site, will be decided for the applicants. Meanwhile, a huge demand for registration forms for the newly launched Naya Pakistan Housing Programme Thursday crashed website of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra), but was restored after it got an overwhelming response from 0.2 million users from 174 countries.

According to Nadra spokesman the website experienced around 10,000 hit a second, causing it to crash, however it was restored by its IT Staff who did not anticipate the heavy response. In the first hour over 62,000 forms were downloaded from the website.