Thu October 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Call Nawaz so he could throw judges out of court, CJP to Talal

Call Nawaz so he could throw judges out of court, CJP to Talal
Free fall for rupee: Dollar soars by Rs9.37

Free fall for rupee: Dollar soars by Rs9.37
Appointments in army: Lt Gen Asim Munir new DG ISI

Appointments in army: Lt Gen Asim Munir new DG ISI
Govt crosses SC red line in IGP transfer case

Govt crosses SC red line in IGP transfer case
NAB raids Anwar Majeed's office in Karachi

NAB raids Anwar Majeed's office in Karachi
FATF recommendations: Pakistan told to track transactions of $3,000 and above

FATF recommendations: Pakistan told to track transactions of $3,000 and above
PM Imran Khan launches Naya Pakistan Housing Program

PM Imran Khan launches Naya Pakistan Housing Program
Nawaz Sharif seeks removal of name from ECL

Nawaz Sharif seeks removal of name from ECL
Faisal Raza Abidi arrested in contempt case

Faisal Raza Abidi arrested in contempt case
Google challenges Apple with new Pixel 3 phone

Google challenges Apple with new Pixel 3 phone

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
October 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Youth enjoy 5-day study & cultural tour to Peshawar, Swat

PESHAWAR: A five-day long adventure, study, cultural and camping tour was arranged for over 100 youth and male and female students of various universities from across the country to the historic and scenic places of Peshawar and Swat Valley.

Organised by the Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) and Work to Empower (WE) of Dost Youth Wing Organization, a non-governmental entity, the activity was aimed at working for overall development of society through capacity-building, promotion of tourism, education, youth empowerment, entrepreneurship, global change and leadership among youth and general community of different strata of the society.

The event named as “We Boot Camp (WBC) Season-V” was a five-day residential, rigorous and thought-provoking leadership training programme focusing on the hidden skills of youth, innovation, social entrepreneurship in the context of socio-economic and political development in the larger global canvas commonly known as “global change”.

It was meant to attract youth and tourists to the serene places of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and provide leadership potential to youth in context of socio-economic changes in the world, particularly in Pakistan.

The participants of “We Boot Camp (WBC) Season-V” visited historic and tourist places in Peshawar and Swat Valley including Mahodhand, Kalam and others.

French ambassador to Pakistan was the chief guest while other dignitaries, including Yousaf Bashir Qureshi, Atif Iqbal, Samad Abbas and others also enjoyed the camping tour.

The enthusiastic youth and students participated in various activities including adventurous, study, cultural and camping, hiking, trekking, seminars, fireworks, bonfire, group discussions, teamwork, leadership in volatile situation, feats of courage and bravery and other training and skill development programmes.

The youth also ran a campaign in Kalam “Tag A Tree” and participated in jeep rally from Mahodhand to Kalam.

They set up a tent-village in Kalam where they spent a few days to enjoy the natural beauty. They also arranged various programmes and cultural nights besides traditional music and foods during their stay at different destinations.

The students stayed and discussed diverse cultures of the country. They also ran a cleanliness drive and disposed of garbage of plastic bottles, packs of snacks and trash in the tourist resorts.

The cleanliness drive was aimed at creating awareness among the masses, tourists and visitors to take care of scenic sites and avoid littering them with dirt and garbage.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

One dead as monstrous Hurricane Michael tears into Florida

One dead as monstrous Hurricane Michael tears into Florida
Millions transferred to model Ayyan Ali via fake account

Millions transferred to model Ayyan Ali via fake account
Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Match fixing, the curse of planet football

Match fixing, the curse of planet football

Photos & Videos

Indian employers under pressure to respond to surge in #MeToo allegations

Indian employers under pressure to respond to surge in #MeToo allegations
Tanushree motivated me to share my story: Vinta Nanda on harassment by Alok Nath

Tanushree motivated me to share my story: Vinta Nanda on harassment by Alok Nath

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series