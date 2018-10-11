Rape case registered on court orders

OKARA: Police registered a rape case against an accused on the court orders after two years. Shabana Naz, wife of Muhammad Afzal Janjua of Shamsia Colony had developed acquaintance with Naseem, wife of Rafique of Sardar Gulzar Park.

Naseem, her husband Rafique and his brother visited the house of Shabana on April, 15, 2016 and lured her toarrange a job for her at Karachi. They took her and her 12-year-old son Ramzan to Karachi. At Karachi, they allegedly detained Shabana and her son and snatched Rs 8,000 from them.

Rafique also raped her several times. Anyhow, Shabana and her son succeeded to run away from the captivity of Rafique and reached Okara. A-Division police registered case against the caused on the order of court after two years.

TWO SHOT AT, INJURED: An assailant shot at and injured a man and a minor girl on Wednesday.

Muhammad Saeed of Rahman Colony was heading towards home from bazaar when on 27-Wala Road an unidentified assailant shot at and injured him. One bullet of the accused also hit and injured a 10-year-old Aiysha. The injured were rushed to hospital. B-Division police have registered a case.

LABOURER DIES: A labourer died after falling from a roof of a feed mills in a bid to catch a pigeon on Wednesday. Muhammad Shakil of Sharif Feed mills Shergarh tried to catch a pigeon and fell from the roof and died instantly.