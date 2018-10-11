Thu October 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Call Nawaz so he could throw judges out of court, CJP to Talal

Call Nawaz so he could throw judges out of court, CJP to Talal
Free fall for rupee: Dollar soars by Rs9.37

Free fall for rupee: Dollar soars by Rs9.37
Appointments in army: Lt Gen Asim Munir new DG ISI

Appointments in army: Lt Gen Asim Munir new DG ISI
Govt crosses SC red line in IGP transfer case

Govt crosses SC red line in IGP transfer case
NAB raids Anwar Majeed's office in Karachi

NAB raids Anwar Majeed's office in Karachi
FATF recommendations: Pakistan told to track transactions of $3,000 and above

FATF recommendations: Pakistan told to track transactions of $3,000 and above
PM Imran Khan launches Naya Pakistan Housing Program

PM Imran Khan launches Naya Pakistan Housing Program
Nawaz Sharif seeks removal of name from ECL

Nawaz Sharif seeks removal of name from ECL
Faisal Raza Abidi arrested in contempt case

Faisal Raza Abidi arrested in contempt case
Google challenges Apple with new Pixel 3 phone

Google challenges Apple with new Pixel 3 phone

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Rape case registered on court orders

OKARA: Police registered a rape case against an accused on the court orders after two years. Shabana Naz, wife of Muhammad Afzal Janjua of Shamsia Colony had developed acquaintance with Naseem, wife of Rafique of Sardar Gulzar Park.

Naseem, her husband Rafique and his brother visited the house of Shabana on April, 15, 2016 and lured her toarrange a job for her at Karachi. They took her and her 12-year-old son Ramzan to Karachi. At Karachi, they allegedly detained Shabana and her son and snatched Rs 8,000 from them.

Rafique also raped her several times. Anyhow, Shabana and her son succeeded to run away from the captivity of Rafique and reached Okara. A-Division police registered case against the caused on the order of court after two years.

TWO SHOT AT, INJURED: An assailant shot at and injured a man and a minor girl on Wednesday.

Muhammad Saeed of Rahman Colony was heading towards home from bazaar when on 27-Wala Road an unidentified assailant shot at and injured him. One bullet of the accused also hit and injured a 10-year-old Aiysha. The injured were rushed to hospital. B-Division police have registered a case.

LABOURER DIES: A labourer died after falling from a roof of a feed mills in a bid to catch a pigeon on Wednesday. Muhammad Shakil of Sharif Feed mills Shergarh tried to catch a pigeon and fell from the roof and died instantly.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

One dead as monstrous Hurricane Michael tears into Florida

One dead as monstrous Hurricane Michael tears into Florida
Millions transferred to model Ayyan Ali via fake account

Millions transferred to model Ayyan Ali via fake account
Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Match fixing, the curse of planet football

Match fixing, the curse of planet football

Photos & Videos

Indian employers under pressure to respond to surge in #MeToo allegations

Indian employers under pressure to respond to surge in #MeToo allegations
Tanushree motivated me to share my story: Vinta Nanda on harassment by Alok Nath

Tanushree motivated me to share my story: Vinta Nanda on harassment by Alok Nath

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series