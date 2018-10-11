CNG prices

The country’s transport industry is heavily dependent on CNG. The government has recently increased CNG prices. Owners of CNG stations are on strike because the sudden increase in prices has led to the downfall of their business. Transport owners have increased the fare. This decision has affected a large number of people who are already burdened by the rising prices of essential commodities.

The government should realise that it has to introduce policies that don’t add an excessive burden on the people. Instead of increasing the prices of CNG, the government should increase tax rates for the rich, recover the looted money and take strict action against illegal encroachments. The PTI government should take necessary measures to reduce the prices of CNG reduce the suffering of people.

Abid Punhal Buledi

Larkana