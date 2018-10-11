Dollar rally pauses

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOKYO: The dollar slipped further from seven-week highs on Wednesday although underlying support for the greenback remained strong amid a confluence of factors, including a strong U.S. economy and a steady path for rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.
The dollar index was largely unchanged at 95.575, not far off 96.163 reached during the previous session - its highest level since Aug. 20. “There seems to be a bit of exhaustion on the part of the foreign exchange market,” said Bart Wakabayashi of State Street Bank. —Reuters
