Pakistan conducts launch of Ghauri missile system

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan on Monday successfully conducted a training launch of Ghauri Missile System by the Army Strategic Forces Command.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the launch was aimed at testing the operational and technical readiness of Army Strategic Forces Command. Ghauri Ballistic Missile can carry both conventional and nuclear warheads up to a distance of 1,300 kms. The launch also consolidates Pakistan’s nuclear capability which guarantees peace and stability through a credible deterrence regime.

The launch was witnessed by Lieutenant General Mian Muhammad Hilal Hussain, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command, Dr Nabeel Hayat Malik, Chairman NESCOM, Tahir Ikram, Chairman KRL, senior officers from the strategic forces, scientists and engineers of strategic organisations.

Commander Army Strategic Forces Command appreciated the standard of training and operational preparedness of Army Strategic Forces. President and the Prime Minister have conveyed their appreciation on successful launch of the missile system.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and the Services Chiefs have also congratulated the Strategic Forces, Scientists and Engineers on the accomplishment.