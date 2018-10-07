Kuldeep’s five-for gives India record Test win against WI

RAJKOT, India: Spinner Kuldeep Yadav starred in India’s biggest-ever Test triumph as they thrashed the West Indies by an innings and 272 runs inside three days in the opening match on Saturday.

The tourists were dismissed for 196 early in the final session while following on, to trail the two-match series 1-0. They were bowled out for 181 in their first innings in response to India’s 649-9 declared.

Kuldeep returned figures of 5-57 with his left-arm wrist spin, his first five-for in just his fourth Test since making his debut against Australia last year.

Ravindra Jadeja, who scored his maiden international century during India’s only innings, took the final wicket of Shannon Gabriel for four as the hosts celebrated an utterly dominant win over the former cricketing powerhouse.

The world’s top Test side surpassed their previous biggest win against Afghanistan by an innings and 262 runs during the minnows’ debut five-day game in June.

The match started with teenage opener Prithvi Shaw making 134 on day one to become the youngest Indian to score a century on debut, at 18 years of age.

Shaw was adjudged the man of the match for his 154-ball stay laced with 19 fours.

Skipper Virat Kohli, who also scored a landmark century in India’s only innings, was happy with the team’s “clinical” showing and praised Shaw for his quality batting.

“Playing his first game, seeing him dominate — the guy showed he is different quality,” Kohli said after the win.

Kuldeep led an inspired spin attack with Jadeja claiming three wickets and Ravichandran Ashwin taking two.

Opener Kieran Powell fought a lonely battle to score 83 runs before becoming Kuldeep’s fifth victim in another disappointing batting show by the Caribbean side.

Ashwin, who returned figures of 4-37 in West Indies’ first innings, had sent back stand-in skipper Kraigg Brathwaite for 10 before lunch and then got Devendra Bishoo at the stroke of tea.

Kuldeep then rattled the West Indies’ top and middle order including big wickets of Powell, Sunil Ambris for nought and Roston Chase, who had top-scored for West Indies in the first innings with his gritty 53. The second match is scheduled in Hyderabad starting October 12.

Score Board

India won toss

India 1st Innings 649-9 dec (V Kohli 139, P Shaw 134, R A Jadeja 100*; D Bishoo 4-217)

West Indies 1st Innings

*K Brathwaite b Shami 2

K Powell lbw b Shami 1

S Hope b Ashwin 10

S Hetmyer run out 10

S Ambris c Rahane b Jadeja 12

R Chase b Ashwin 53

†S Dowrich b K Yadav 10

K Paul c Pujara b U Yadav 47

D Bishoo not out 17

S Lewis b Ashwin 0

S Gabriel st Pant b Ashwin 1

Extras (b 16, lb 2) 18

Total (all out, 48 overs) 181

Fall: 1-2, 2-7, 3-21, 4-32, 5-49, 6-74, 7-147, 8-159, 9-159, 10-181

Bowling: Shami 9-2-22-2; U Yadav 11-3-20-1; Ashwin 11-2-37-4; Jadeja 7-1-22-1; K Yadav 10-1-62-1

West Indies 2nd innings (following on)

*K Brathwaite c Shaw b Ashwin 10

K Powell c Shaw b K Yadav 83

S Hope lbw b K Yadav 17

S Hetmyer c Rahul b K Yadav 11

S Ambris st Pant b K Yadav 0

R Chase c Ashwin b K Yadav 20

†S Dowrich not out 16

K Paul c U Yadav b Jadeja 15

D Bishoo c Pant b Ashwin 9

S Lewis lbw b Jadeja 4

S Gabriel c K Yadav b Jadeja 4

Extras (b 5, lb 1, nb 1) 7

Total (all out, 50.5 overs) 196

Fall: 1-32, 2-79, 3-97, 4-97, 5-138, 6-151, 7-172, 8-185, 9-192, 10-196

Bowling: Shami 3-0-11-0 (nb 1); Ashwin 18-2-71-2; U Yadav 3-0-16-0; K Yadav 14-2-57-5; Jadeja 12.5-1-35-3

Result: India won by an innings and 272 runs

Man of the Match: Prithvi Shaw (India)

Umpires: Ian Gould and Nigel Llong (England). TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford (Australia). Match Referee: Chris Broad (England)