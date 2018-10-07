Mayor wants charged parking system in Karachi on pattern of Lahore, Islamabad

The system of charged parking in Karachi should be developed like that of Lahore and Islamabad. If residents avail charged parking, they should be issued electronic slips having details of the vehicle’s registration number along with the time and location of parking.

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar said this on Friday while chairing a meeting on charged parking. The meeting was attended by Charged Parking Committee Chairman Mohammad Mursaleen, Director Technical to Mayor S.M. Shakaib, Charged Parking Director Abdul Khaliq Baloch and other officers.

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) receives revenue from charged parking at 28 locations in the city, the mayor said, adding that the municipal body is planning to add 15 more sites to the list.

The meeting was informed that the charges for car and motorcycle parking are Rs20 and Rs5 respectively. He asked people to demand a receipt once they pay parking charges and register complaints with the office of the charged parking director at the KMC Building if they are asked to pay extra amount.

The mayor also called for developing a systematic procedure for charged parking which would be convenient for people and would also help ensure smooth traffic flow on roads.

Citizens want their vehicles to be parked in a safe environment so that they are not worried about their vehicles while doing their work, Akhtar said.

The mayor also directed the KMC officers not to collect parking charges under the flyovers due to orders of the Supreme Court.

Akhtar lamented lack of public transport in the city due to which private cars and motorcycles on roads are on the rise.

There are around one million motorcycles plying in Karachi and the number continues to increase, he said, adding that nowadays one finds only few buses on roads.

The mayor also expressed concern over frequent road accidents that are causing deaths and injuries. He said the KMC is making efforts to improve condition of roads and bridges in the city.