Sun October 07, 2018
Newspost

OC
Our Correspondent
October 7, 2018

Drought in Thar

The devastating effects of drought have created a great deal of problems for the people of Thar. The acute shortage of food and water in the drought-hit region has result in the death of hundreds of people, including infants. It is disappointing that the Sindh government hasn’t carried out effective steps to deal with the situation.

People in Thar are already living a difficult life. Deaths of children under the age of five are, unfortunately, a common occurrence in the region. However, it is pitiful that no step has been taken to provide relief to the problem.

Jhanzaib Laghari ( Khairpur Mir’s )


*****

The devastating effects of drought in Thar have been multiplied because of the constant negligence of the authorities concerned. The lack of healthcare facilities in the region has also contributed towards increasing the death toll. The District Headquarter Civil Hospital in Mithi serves about one million inhabitants of Thar. Most of the casualties happen when patients are on their way to hospital. This is because people from remote areas are unable to reach the destination because of poor transport infrastructure. Even if they manage to reach the hospital, they couldn’t get proper treatment because the hospital is terribly understaffed and lacking all other facilities. The authorities concerned, especially the Sindh government, must take steps to deal with the situation in a timely manner.

Raja Khuram Zahid ( Islamabad )

