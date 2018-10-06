Teachers deserve recognition: MPs

Islamabad: Members of parliament on Friday paid tribute to teachers for contributing to the people's socio-economic development and said they deserved due recognition.

The International Teachers Day is marked on October 5 across the world to acknowledge the role of teachers in providing quality education to the people.

PTI MNA Nafeesa Khattak, PPP Senator Rehman Malik, ANP Senator Sitara Ayaz, PML-N Senator Asif Kirmani and independent Senator Hilalur Rehman told reporters here outside Parliament House that teachers deserve due recognition for making a long-lasting impact on the lives of their students and thus, positively contributing to the national development.

Senator Rehman Malik said he believed that a teacher always uttered absolutely right words and so, people should live upto their expectations.

He said the nation should pay the highest respect to their teachers as that was the only way to make progress.

Senator Sitara Ayaz said Pakistani teachers were committed to delivering their best and that their contribution was leading the people towards the path of progress.