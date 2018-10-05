CJCSC calls on PM

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, on Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at the PM Office. Professional matters pertaining to the armed forces were discussed during the meeting, says a statement issued by PM Media Office here said.
