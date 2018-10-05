World Animal Day marked

LAHORE: University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) observed World Animal Day here on Thursday.

A walk was organised to mark the day and create awareness among the people about the protection and care of animals. UVAS Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani led the walk while UVAS senior Tutor Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf and a large number of students from Vet Crescent Society (VCS) and faculty members participated in it. The walk started from the VC office and culminated at the outdoor hospital. Earlier, UVAS organised a farewell party for driver Imdad Hussain on his retirement in UVAS VC Secretariat.

Session: As part of its ongoing commitment to creating a drug-free society, Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), Punjab, held an awareness session in collaboration with a private university at the university campus. ANF Punjab Director General Brig Khalid Mehmood Goraya was the guest of honour of the event.

The students and the faculty members of the university attended the session held to aware the students of the adverse effects of use of illegal drugs. A presentation was given by Brig Khalid Mehmood Gorya on how the individuals could play their role in curbing the prevalence of drugs and drugs culture.