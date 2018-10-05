Fri October 05, 2018
MR
Monitoring Report
October 5, 2018

Video emerges of PTI’s Ali Hingoro misbehaving with cops

HYDERABAD: A video emerged Thursday of the PTI leader Ali Mohammad Hingoro misbehaving with Makki Shah Police Station cops, Geo News reported.

The video was recorded on the night of October 2 when Hingoro along with 15 others barged into Hyderabad's Makki Shah Police Station to press for the release of a man taken into custody after his car collided with an electric pole and led to a protest by residents of the area. In the video which has gone viral, the PTI leader can be heard misbehaving with the cops present at the police station and asking them to "quietly sit down". When asked by officials to not smoke in the police station, Hingoro can be heard saying, "I have been smoking this cigarette since I entered the station and it's my choice, not like I am smoking charas". ASI Sajid Riaz while speaking to Geo News said, "A man named Hingoro claiming to be the district president of the PTI entered the police station and misbehaved with officials and even threatened them".

"Hingoro further said he has been given the responsibility by the PTI to fix the police," he added. The ASI further said Hingoro freed the man who had been taken into custody and took him with him. "I informed the SHO regarding this and he said to let the man go and that he will conduct an inquiry the next morning," he added. Talking to Geo News, Hingoro said the way police spoke to him was unacceptable. He added that he went to the police station because injustice was being done to a citizen of Hyderabad. "We will raise our voice if police commit injustice. I did not violate law," he stressed.

