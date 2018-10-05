Major power outage hits parts of Karachi

KARACHI: A major power breakdown in Karachi left many parts of the city affected on Thursday. According to reports, power supply was suspended to several areas between 5:00am and 6:00am.

The affected areas included Defence View, Teachers Society, Defence Housing Authority, Model Colony, and Malir. Further, reports of suspended power supply were also received from Tariq bin Ziad Colony, Gulberg, parts of Clifton, Akhtar Colony, Kashmir Colony, North Nazimabad and Mehmoodabad. This is the third outage in Karachi in the past three days. Citizens took to the social media to express their resentment at the frequent breakdowns in the city.