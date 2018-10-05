Fri October 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
FIA confirms getting list of 3,550 Pakistanis having properties in Dubai

FIA confirms getting list of 3,550 Pakistanis having properties in Dubai
PML-N regaining grip in Punjab

PML-N regaining grip in Punjab
Sharif family’s sentences may not be ultimately sustainable: IHC

Sharif family’s sentences may not be ultimately sustainable: IHC
PSL 2019 foreign platinum players’ list revealed!

PSL 2019 foreign platinum players’ list revealed!

Karachi's notorious gangster Ghaffar Zikri killed in Lyari shootout

Karachi's notorious gangster Ghaffar Zikri killed in Lyari shootout
Daily horoscope for Thursday, October 4, 2018

Daily horoscope for Thursday, October 4, 2018
Fact check: When Imran Khan fell for fake news

Fact check: When Imran Khan fell for fake news
The power of LNG

The power of LNG
Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!

Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!
Pakistan urges US to resume aid, backs Taliban outreach

Pakistan urges US to resume aid, backs Taliban outreach

Business

October 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Technical body discusses SME issues

KARACHI: The National Financial Inclusion Strategy (NFIS) technical committee held a discussion on the requirements of the SME sector and the support required from the government.

The meeting held at the Heritage Centre of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) was chaired by Syed Samar Hassnain, executive director, SBP, and assisted by directors, additional directors and joint directors.

The SBP officials updated the stakeholders on the current initiatives, challenges, implementation plan in line with the government’s 100-day agenda.

The technical committee endorsed the recommendations of the working groups for strengthening the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA), facilitating the sector with credit guarantee, SME specific bank, early functioning of Exim Bank, development of new products for SMEs, sharpening risk and collateral management skills of banks, and also emphasised on customer care.

Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (UNISAME) President Zulfikar Thaver informed the participants’ that the SMEs need an SME export promotion bureau to promote export of their wares.

“SMEs contribute to 30 percent of exports and it is pertinent to note that the value-addition is done by SME units engaged in manufacturing different types of goods namely sports, surgical, cutlery, leather, textiles, foodstuffs and many items of geographical indications (GI) importance covered under Intellectual Property Rights,” he explained.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Brave healer of DR Congo´s most horrific wounds

Brave healer of DR Congo´s most horrific wounds
Nadia Murad: from jihadist slave to Nobel laureate

Nadia Murad: from jihadist slave to Nobel laureate
Deepika Padukone to essay the role of acid attack survivor in upcoming film

Deepika Padukone to essay the role of acid attack survivor in upcoming film
Asim Azhar clarifies why he thinks Hadiqa Kiani is 'not a legend'

Asim Azhar clarifies why he thinks Hadiqa Kiani is 'not a legend'

Photos & Videos

Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today

Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today
Nick and Priyanka to wed in November?

Nick and Priyanka to wed in November?

Putin talks arms, nuclear deals in India

Putin talks arms, nuclear deals in India
Fawad Chaudhry was earning more as anchor than as minister now

Fawad Chaudhry was earning more as anchor than as minister now