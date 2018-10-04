Thu October 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Nawaz Sharif responds to Rana Mashood’s statement

Nawaz Sharif responds to Rana Mashood’s statement
Khawar Maneka bursts into tears in court

Khawar Maneka bursts into tears in court

Saudi Arabia not part of CPEC institutional framework: Khusro

Saudi Arabia not part of CPEC institutional framework: Khusro
Late? Imran Khan seen running to National Assembly

Late? Imran Khan seen running to National Assembly
Probe confirms political interference in DPO Pakpattan transfer

Probe confirms political interference in DPO Pakpattan transfer
Avenfield reference: Detailed verdict on suspension of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz’s sentences issued

Avenfield reference: Detailed verdict on suspension of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz’s sentences issued
FBR cracks down on non-filers

FBR cracks down on non-filers
Pakistan’s way forward

Pakistan’s way forward
Deal made with ‘institutions’: Mashhood

Deal made with ‘institutions’: Mashhood
Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji trolled mercilessly for laughing at Krishna Raj Kapoor funeral

Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji trolled mercilessly for laughing at Krishna Raj Kapoor funeral

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

‘200 Pak scholars sent to the US varsities in 2017’

Islamabad: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) is committed to sustaining the pace of progress made in the higher education sector by enhancing quality, increasing access and promoting relevance of research through international linkages with eminent higher education institutions.

Chairperson HEC Dr. Tariq Banuri said this in a meeting with a group of 29 US universities on its visit to the Commission Secretariat. The group visited the HEC to learn about the HEC programmes of faculty development and strengthening of the research culture in Pakistani universities through the US-Pakistan Knowledge Corridor. They discussed modalities of collaboration for PhD Scholarship Programme (Phase I) under the US-Pakistan Knowledge Corridor.

Dr. Banuri welcomed the delegation and said Pakistan has come across a major cultural change wherein the tendency towards acquiring higher education has gradually increased since the inception of HEC in 2002. He said the enrolment has reached nine per cent as compared to merely .26 per cent, adding that the number of universities has grown to 192 in the last one-and-a-half decade.

He maintained that the number of research journals published in the country has reached 15000 per annum. He said that research has become an essential part of academic professionals. “This is the change that used to be unheard of in the past,” he observed.

Dr. Banuri said HEC will welcome the US universities to become a part of the US-Pakistan Knowledge Corridor. He stressed the need for deliberations to explore ways for collaborative endeavours.

Earlier, Consultant HEC, Dr. Mahmood-ul-Hassan Butt briefed the delegation about the background and objective of US-Pakistan Knowledge Corridor. He said the US-Pakistan Knowledge Corridor was established in June 2015 as a result of the US-Pakistan Education, Science and Technology Working Group (ESTWG) under the bilateral strategic dialogue. He said 200 Pakistani scholars were sent to the US universities in 2017, while HEC aims to send over 300 scholars in 2018 to the US universities.

He underscored that as many as 10,000 scholars will be sent to pursue PhD in various subjects by 2025 in the 10-year programme. The US universities’ delegation members expressed their views with regard to the programme and shared their willingness to participate in the ambitious programme of outstanding mutually beneficial research and faculty development.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

ICC warns England, Sri Lanka players of match fixing ahead of tour

ICC warns England, Sri Lanka players of match fixing ahead of tour
Pakistan crush Bangladesh to take 1-0 lead in women’s T20I series

Pakistan crush Bangladesh to take 1-0 lead in women’s T20I series
Saudi Arabia football federation appoints first women board members

Saudi Arabia football federation appoints first women board members
Steyn stars on return, Tahir grabs six wickets in South Africa romp

Steyn stars on return, Tahir grabs six wickets in South Africa romp

Photos & Videos

Horrific video: Girl slips off moving train in India

Horrific video: Girl slips off moving train in India
Instagram back up after worldwide outage

Instagram back up after worldwide outage
In conversation with PTV’s yesteryear newscaster Ishrat Fatima

In conversation with PTV’s yesteryear newscaster Ishrat Fatima
Priyanka reveals the real reason behind her trip to Jodhpur with Nick Jonas

Priyanka reveals the real reason behind her trip to Jodhpur with Nick Jonas