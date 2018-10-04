Thu October 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Nawaz Sharif responds to Rana Mashood’s statement

Nawaz Sharif responds to Rana Mashood’s statement
Khawar Maneka bursts into tears in court

Khawar Maneka bursts into tears in court

Saudi Arabia not part of CPEC institutional framework: Khusro

Saudi Arabia not part of CPEC institutional framework: Khusro
Probe confirms political interference in DPO Pakpattan transfer

Probe confirms political interference in DPO Pakpattan transfer
Late? Imran Khan seen running to National Assembly

Late? Imran Khan seen running to National Assembly
FBR cracks down on non-filers

FBR cracks down on non-filers
Avenfield reference: Detailed verdict on suspension of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz’s sentences issued

Avenfield reference: Detailed verdict on suspension of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz’s sentences issued
Pakistan’s way forward

Pakistan’s way forward
Deal made with ‘institutions’: Mashhood

Deal made with ‘institutions’: Mashhood
Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji trolled mercilessly for laughing at Krishna Raj Kapoor funeral

Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji trolled mercilessly for laughing at Krishna Raj Kapoor funeral

Newspost

October 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Expensive education

The chief justice has decided to look into the operation of private universities. It is heartening to note that the country has a competent authority that will be monitoring the activities of these varsities. After the government failed to provide quality education, the private sector intervened to fill the gap. The growth of these universities should have helped increase the country’s literacy rate. However, the universities continue to charge exorbitant tuition fees from students. As a result, access to quality education remained limited to well-to-do families. But these universities, even after charging a large amount of money, failed to provide basic facilities to students.

The poor level of infrastructure, unkempt washrooms and small, cramped classes display the picture of negligence and incompetence. Many renowned universities don’t even have water coolers for students. It is appalling that the media has never drawn attention to this issue. Therefore, the chief justice’s decision to take notice of the situation is a welcome step. Many Pakistanis want him to deal strictly with privateuniversities.

Zubair Ud Din Arfi

Islamabad

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

ICC warns England, Sri Lanka players of match fixing ahead of tour

ICC warns England, Sri Lanka players of match fixing ahead of tour
Pakistan crush Bangladesh to take 1-0 lead in women’s T20I series

Pakistan crush Bangladesh to take 1-0 lead in women’s T20I series
Saudi Arabia football federation appoints first women board members

Saudi Arabia football federation appoints first women board members
Steyn stars on return, Tahir grabs six wickets in South Africa romp

Steyn stars on return, Tahir grabs six wickets in South Africa romp

Photos & Videos

Horrific video: Girl slips off moving train in India

Horrific video: Girl slips off moving train in India
Instagram back up after worldwide outage

Instagram back up after worldwide outage
In conversation with PTV’s yesteryear newscaster Ishrat Fatima

In conversation with PTV’s yesteryear newscaster Ishrat Fatima
Priyanka reveals the real reason behind her trip to Jodhpur with Nick Jonas

Priyanka reveals the real reason behind her trip to Jodhpur with Nick Jonas