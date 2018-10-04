Expensive education

The chief justice has decided to look into the operation of private universities. It is heartening to note that the country has a competent authority that will be monitoring the activities of these varsities. After the government failed to provide quality education, the private sector intervened to fill the gap. The growth of these universities should have helped increase the country’s literacy rate. However, the universities continue to charge exorbitant tuition fees from students. As a result, access to quality education remained limited to well-to-do families. But these universities, even after charging a large amount of money, failed to provide basic facilities to students.

The poor level of infrastructure, unkempt washrooms and small, cramped classes display the picture of negligence and incompetence. Many renowned universities don’t even have water coolers for students. It is appalling that the media has never drawn attention to this issue. Therefore, the chief justice’s decision to take notice of the situation is a welcome step. Many Pakistanis want him to deal strictly with privateuniversities.

Zubair Ud Din Arfi

Islamabad