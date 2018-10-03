CM takes notice of tree-cutting in Kumrat Valley

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has ordered an inquiry into merciless cutting of trees in scenic Kumrat Valley in Upper Dir.

Presiding over different meetings at Chief Minister’s Secretariat, he said that elements involved in cutting of trees would not escape punishment.

“We could not allow anyone to damage the environment. A strict action would be taken against timber mafia to protect the forest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,’’ he warned.

He also directed to ensure immediate relief activities for the affectees of fire in the forest in Shangla district.

The chief minister assured financial and administrative assistance to the medical teaching institutes, hospitals of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He also directed the district administrations to conduct raids against the use of.

Meanwhile, the chief minister taking a notice of the violation of provincial government’s directives against use of plastic shopping bags, has directed Deputy Commissioners and TMOs to conduct raids against use of shopping bags in the markets to discourage this trend.