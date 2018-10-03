No spinner in Pakistan A side surprises Hazlewood

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DUBAI: Australia’s new vice-captain Josh Hazlewood has questioned Pakistan’s decision to field an ‘A’ team against the Australians without a specialist spinner, a move that has the pace ace believing the hosts might be “scared” ahead of the two-Test series.
In their sole tour match before the first Test begins in Dubai on Sunday, Australia on Tuesday declared their first innings on 4-494 from a whopping 170 overs.
While the Pakistan A pace attack had international experience in Rahat Ali and Wahab Riaz, there was no frontline spinner in the XI, meaning the slow bowling duties were left to part-timers Iftikhar Ahmed and Asad Shafiq.
In a series that is expected to be dominated by spin, Pakistan named three spinners in their initial Test squad and then added a fourth option in the form of veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez.
“I think you can look at it a couple of ways,” Hazlewood told Cricket Australia’s (CA) website on Tuesday.
“Maybe they’re a little bit on the shy, timid side by not playing a spinner and they’re trying to hide them obviously from us and go down that road,” he said.
“But I think if you were them, you’d play nearly your best spinners and try to bowl us out twice and create some doubt in our batsmen’s minds that way. They’re maybe a little bit scared, not trying to show us any spin but we’re going to face a lot of (spinners) in the nets.”
Without the threat of a full-time spinner, Australia’s batsmen filled their boots at the ICC Academy ground.
Pakistan A won toss
Pakistan A 1st Innings 278 all out (Abid Ali 85, Nathan Lyon 8-103)
Australia 1st Innings
U Khawaja c Asad b Iftikhar 36
A Finch c Rizwan b Waqas 54
S Marsh b Iftikhar 94
M Marsh c Asad b Waqas 162
T Head not out 90
M Labuschagne not out 39
Extras (b 4, lb 12, nb 3) 19
Total (4 wickets, 170 overs) 494 dec
Yet to bat: *†T Paine, M Neser, M Starc, N Lyon, J Holland, M Renshaw, B Doggett, A Agar, P Siddle
Fall: 1-82, 2-104, 3-311, 4-417
Bowling: Rahat 22-2-73-0; Waqas 24-6-66-2; Wahab 19-3-41-0 (nb 2); Iftikhar 65-17-149-2 (nb 1); Asad 33-3-128-0; Shan 7-0-21-0
Pakistan A 2nd Innings
Shan Masood c S Marsh b Holland 41
Sami Aslam c Head b Neser 12
Abid Ali c Labuschagne b Lyon 52
*Asad Shafiq c Paine b Holland 69
Iftikhar Ahmed st Paine b Holland 45
Usman Salahuddin c Finch b Holland 4
Saad Ali c Paine b Holland 5
†Mohammad Rizwan not out 8
Wahab Riaz not out 2
Extras (b 12, lb 11) 23
Total (7 wickets, 85 Overs) 261
Yet to bat: Waqas Maqsood, Rahat Ali, Saud Shakeel, Aamer Yamin, Umaid Asif, Agha Sabir
Fall: 1-53, 2-55, 3-139, 4-213, 5-235, 6-248, 7-257
Bowling: Starc 10-2-34-0; Lyon 20-1-54-1; Neser 12-2-30-1; Holland 25-6-79-5; M Marsh 10-1-19-0; Labuschagne 7-0-20-0; Head 1-0-2-0
Result: Match drawn
Umpires: Shozab Raza and Ahsan Raza (Pakistan)
DUBAI: Australia’s new vice-captain Josh Hazlewood has questioned Pakistan’s decision to field an ‘A’ team against the Australians without a specialist spinner, a move that has the pace ace believing the hosts might be “scared” ahead of the two-Test series.
In their sole tour match before the first Test begins in Dubai on Sunday, Australia on Tuesday declared their first innings on 4-494 from a whopping 170 overs.
While the Pakistan A pace attack had international experience in Rahat Ali and Wahab Riaz, there was no frontline spinner in the XI, meaning the slow bowling duties were left to part-timers Iftikhar Ahmed and Asad Shafiq.
In a series that is expected to be dominated by spin, Pakistan named three spinners in their initial Test squad and then added a fourth option in the form of veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez.
“I think you can look at it a couple of ways,” Hazlewood told Cricket Australia’s (CA) website on Tuesday.
“Maybe they’re a little bit on the shy, timid side by not playing a spinner and they’re trying to hide them obviously from us and go down that road,” he said.
“But I think if you were them, you’d play nearly your best spinners and try to bowl us out twice and create some doubt in our batsmen’s minds that way. They’re maybe a little bit scared, not trying to show us any spin but we’re going to face a lot of (spinners) in the nets.”
Without the threat of a full-time spinner, Australia’s batsmen filled their boots at the ICC Academy ground.
Pakistan A won toss
Pakistan A 1st Innings 278 all out (Abid Ali 85, Nathan Lyon 8-103)
Australia 1st Innings
U Khawaja c Asad b Iftikhar 36
A Finch c Rizwan b Waqas 54
S Marsh b Iftikhar 94
M Marsh c Asad b Waqas 162
T Head not out 90
M Labuschagne not out 39
Extras (b 4, lb 12, nb 3) 19
Total (4 wickets, 170 overs) 494 dec
Yet to bat: *†T Paine, M Neser, M Starc, N Lyon, J Holland, M Renshaw, B Doggett, A Agar, P Siddle
Fall: 1-82, 2-104, 3-311, 4-417
Bowling: Rahat 22-2-73-0; Waqas 24-6-66-2; Wahab 19-3-41-0 (nb 2); Iftikhar 65-17-149-2 (nb 1); Asad 33-3-128-0; Shan 7-0-21-0
Pakistan A 2nd Innings
Shan Masood c S Marsh b Holland 41
Sami Aslam c Head b Neser 12
Abid Ali c Labuschagne b Lyon 52
*Asad Shafiq c Paine b Holland 69
Iftikhar Ahmed st Paine b Holland 45
Usman Salahuddin c Finch b Holland 4
Saad Ali c Paine b Holland 5
†Mohammad Rizwan not out 8
Wahab Riaz not out 2
Extras (b 12, lb 11) 23
Total (7 wickets, 85 Overs) 261
Yet to bat: Waqas Maqsood, Rahat Ali, Saud Shakeel, Aamer Yamin, Umaid Asif, Agha Sabir
Fall: 1-53, 2-55, 3-139, 4-213, 5-235, 6-248, 7-257
Bowling: Starc 10-2-34-0; Lyon 20-1-54-1; Neser 12-2-30-1; Holland 25-6-79-5; M Marsh 10-1-19-0; Labuschagne 7-0-20-0; Head 1-0-2-0
Result: Match drawn
Umpires: Shozab Raza and Ahsan Raza (Pakistan)
Comments