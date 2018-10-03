Musharraf should return with respect: CJP

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday remarked that Pervez Musharraf should return with respect lest the situation should turn embarrassing for him.

The CJP said that the Supreme Court will continue issuing red warrants if Pervez Musharraf does not return to Pakistan. The chief justice’s remarks came as he headed a three-member bench hearing the case related to National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO), passed by Musharraf in 2007.

As the case's hearing was under way today, the former president's counsel Akhtar Shah apprised the court that he had talked to his client on September 27. "Musharraf has medical and security issues but he has promised that he will return," Shah said.

Further, the defense counsel contended that his client was not accused in the Lal Masjid case. "Musharraf has not been indicted," Shah said. Responding to the former president's lawyer, Justice Nisar said: "I had earlier told you that nobody will arrest Musharraf. He should record his statement in the treason case before a special court."

The top judge further remarked that the courts could not allow Musharraf to reject their authority. "If Musharraf will continue to stay abroad, we will keep issuing red warrants," Justice Nisar said.

During the hearing, Shah informed the bench that his client was suffering from an ailment of a serious nature. To this, Justice Nisar said that Musharraf should get his ailment treated. "I too am suffering from a painful backache. We have arrangements for top-of-the-line treatment for Musharraf's ailment here," he said.

"Musharraf must avoid any situation where he may have to return to Pakistan in a way that will cause embarrassment," the judge remarked adding that the former president and Ishaq Dar are both hiding in foreign countries.

Moreover, Justice Nisar said Musharraf will be provided with security no matter where he lands in Pakistan. "We are granting him a protective bail," he added. The hearing was then adjourned till October 11.