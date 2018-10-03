Qureshi calls on Pompeo

WASHINGTON: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi met US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington on Tuesday. Qureshi paid the call on Pompeo on the latter’s invitation during his visit to Pakistan last month. The meeting between the foreign minister and his US counterpart is still underway. Bilateral issues and regional security matters are expected to be discussed during their meeting.

Qureshi is also scheduled to meet National Security Adviser John Bolton in Washington today (Wednesday). The foreign minister and Pompeo first held talks in Islamabad last month. Following the talks between the two, Qureshi had said that the disconnect between Pakistan and US was addressed in the meeting and both sides agreed to 'reset' their bilateral relations. Qureshi had also said that the next round of negotiations between the respective authorities will be held in Washington.

"I will meet Secretary Pompeo during my visit to the United Nations General Assembly," he had said. The foreign minister, who is in the United States, earlier represented Pakistan in the 73rd United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York.