SaudiGulf to start flights to Pakistan

KARACHI: SaudiGulf Airlines on Tuesday announced it will start operations to four destinations in Pakistan as part of its international route expansion program.

The operations would begin from October 15, 2018 to Lahore, Islamabad, Sialkot, and Karachi connecting the main cities of Dammam, Jeddah, Abha and Riyadh. The announcement was made during SaudiGulf Airline participation in Pakistan Travel Mart (PTM) 2018 in Karachi.

SaudiGulf Airlines Chief Commercial Officer Karim Makhlouf said, “We are pleased to announce our next international routes expansion starting with four destinations in Pakistan from Dammam, SaudiGulf Airline’s main base in Saudia Arabia. Through our hub in Dammam we will connect passengers from Pakistan across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Jeddah, Abha and Riyadh.”

It will operate Airbus A320 aircrafts to/from Pakistan with two class configurations - Business and Economy. It will commence direct flights from Dammam to Lahore and Islamabad with a frequency of four flights per week as well as three flights per week connecting Dammam with Sialkot and Karachi.

The new full-service national carrier of Saudi Arabia is owned by Abdulhadi Al Qahtani and Sons Holding Company (Tariq Al Qahtani and Brothers).