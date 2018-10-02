Parliament, PTV attack case: President Alvi, Shafqat Mehmood seek acquittal

ISLAMABAD: The President of Pakistan Arif Alvi and Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Monday filed an acquittal application through legal counsel Mohammad Ali Bukhari under Section 265-K of CrPC in the Parliament and PTV attack cases during the 2014 sit-in by PTI against the alleged rigging in 2013 elections.

The ATC court resumed the hearing of the case where twelve accused including Shah Mehmood Qureshi filed petition of exemption from appearing before the court.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s legal counsel Babar Awan also appeared before the judge of ATC and argued the case for an acquittal petition filed earlier on behalf of PM in the case.

The prime minister and other party leaders including Dr Arif Alvi, Asad Umar, Shah Mehmood Qureshi and others are accused of attacking the Parliament House and PTV office during the 2014 sit-in.

The court issued notices to the prosecution for further discussion on acquittal pleas by Dr Arif Alvi, Imran Khan and Shafqat Mehmood and adjourned the hearing till October 22. It is worth mentioning that President Dr Arif Alvi secures the immunity from prosecution under Article 248 of the Constitution.