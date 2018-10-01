Mon October 01, 2018
KP Governor House now open for public as well

$10 billion a year

Who deposited Rs2.25 billion in Karachi falooda vendor’s account?

India behind terror attacks in Pakistan, says Qureshi

300 Pakistani property owners in UAE come under FBR radar

Complete text of statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN

Video: Statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN

DG ISI among five three-star generals retiring tomorrow

Billions found in falooda vendor’s bank account

Pakistan allows export of 150 falcons to UAE

Lahore

Our Correspondent
October 1, 2018

CM felicitates China on national day

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated government, leadership and public of China on the national day of the People's Republic of China.

In his felicitating message, the CM said that the PTI government extends its good wishes for the people and the leadership of China on their national day. China is one of the world's biggest economies and most trustworthy and sincere friends of Pakistan who has supported Pakistan in every hour of need. Chinese nation under great leadership has made great struggle with sincerity against poverty, unemployment and injustice. Under the governance of President Xi Jin Ping China has touched new horizons of development and its rapid development and prosperity is a role model for international community. The chief minister said that with the grace of Allah Almighty, Pakistan has also got a real leader Imran Khan. New Pakistan will strengthen strong and stable ties with China as we will learn from its development model to change Pakistan. He said that Pakistan and China have the same verdict in respect of global affairs, peace and mutual respect. Besides, he said Pakistan China relations are touching new heights due to CPEC and their friendship is seen as an example in the world. The CM assured that this relationship will be stronger than ever in the era of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

arrested: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) arrested 233 culprits including 72 POs and helped 4,909 commuters. PHP teams recovered a stolen bike, two pistols, 1828 litres of liquor, 10,907 grams of charas, 250 grams of heroin, 37-kg bhang, 52 pistols, 1 Kalashnikov, 14 guns, 1 rifle and 477 bullets from the criminals. PHP teams reunited nine children with their parents.

Martina Hingis announces pregnancy on 38th birthday

Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway: ´I´m a victim of sexual assault´

Paris names its first street after a fashion designer

'Night School' tops weekend box office

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami

KP Governor House now open for public as well

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’

