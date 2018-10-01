Mon October 01, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 1, 2018

All-out effort to maintain rule of law: Aleem

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said the PTI came to power with continuous struggle of the party workers who participated in the movement against corruption.

Abdul Aleem Khan expressed these views during his visit to different areas of PP-158 here on Sunday where he met a number of party workers, visited their homes and took part in tree plantation. He added: “Under the leadership of Imran Khan we will not only continue this process but also remember each and every worker who took part selflessly and remained in the frontline during last five years.”

He said efforts are being made to maintain rule of law. He asked the political opponents to remain calm and the government’s performance would not disappoint them. He alleged that PML-N in its 10 years of rule did nothing for people’s welfare and plundered public money in the name of mega projects.

The senior minister said realities of metro bus, orange line and Bhikhi projects are coming to surface day by day for which the past rulers have no answer. He said health, education, clean drinking water and other issues would be resolved on priority. He said the government would work day and night to bring real change in the lives of the citizens and everyone would be given due right on their doorsteps.

He took round of different areas in PP 158 and visited Ghari Shahu, Dharampura, Mian Mir Colony, Basti Saidan Shah and adjacent areas and met many party workers. Malik Javed Yousaf, Nazeer Gujar, Hafiz Zeeshan, Mian Afzaal, Habib Chohan, Adeel Khan, Malik Amer Zaman, Sheikh Usman, Tahir Altaf and Waliam Bhatti were present on this occasion. Abdul Aleem Khan also planted saplings in different areas. He urged people to fully participate in tree plantation campaign and ensure maximum greenery around their houses. He said people contact campaign would continue and he will maintain close liaison with them on weekly basis.

Convocation: The second convocation of Lahore Garrison University held at a local hotel. Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar was chief guest of the event. A total of 862 students of BS and MS departments got their degrees while 116 students were awarded gold medals. Vice-Chancellor Major General ® Ubaid Bin Zakria, registrar Brigadier ® Mehmood Bajwa and Higher Education Commission Punjab Chairman Dr Nizam-ud-Din were also present at the ceremony. Punjab Governor said, “I have always felt privilege spending time with the youth. Unfortunately, 22.3 million children are not going to school. This number is alarming and we need to work on this. We are witnessing a boom in higher education and surprisingly ratio of female students is increasing day by day in colleges and universities.

