Fata merger process to take time: minister

LANDIKOTAL: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri said on Saturday that the Fata merger process would take time as it was a tough task.

Speaking at the oath-taking ceremony of the Jamrud Press Club office-bearers, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led federal government would take steps so the tribal culture and traditions remained intact.

The Frontier Crimes Regulation (FCR) has been replaced with Interim Governance Regulation (IGR), he said adding, the IGR would be replaced with the law of the land after the completion of the Fata merger process.

Noorul Haq Qadri said the PTI did not believe in hollow slogans. He said after the 100 days plan, the people would observe a marked difference in the working of the government departments.

He said it was not possible to revise the Fata merger plan but it would be completed with the consent and consultation of tribal people.

Qadri said he would help resolve problems of the local population. The minister said in the coming two weeks, Jamrud gridstation would start functioning.

He said the Jamrud Hospital would be provided equipment to facilitate patients. He directed the hospital administration to treat the ailing people with respect.

The minister said security forces and journalists played a vital role in restoring peace in tribal districts.

He said 16 journalists and a large number of Khassadars and Levies force personnel sacrificed their lives in war against terrorism.

The minister said journalists not only criticised the government but also provided guidelines to it.

“Terrorists want to kill journalists but Allah protects them,” he said, adding, journalists were always at the hit-list of militants.

Noorul Haq Qadri reminded that Nasrullah Afridi, a senior tribal journalist, who made efforts for the restoration of peace, was martyred in a car bomb blast a few years ago.

He said another tribal journalist Mahboob Afridi was also martyred in a suicide attack in Khyber tribal district.

“Peace has been restored due to the sacrifices rendered by the media persons, security forces, Khassadars and Levies forces,” he said.