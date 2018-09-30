Arms seized in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The police and the officials of the Excise Department on Saturday recovered weapons during snap checking on Grand Trunk road near Taru Jabba. Official sources said that the police and officials of the Excise Department were checking vehicles near Taru Jabba when they signalled a passenger vehicle (E-2368) to stop. On thorough search, the police recovered three Kalashnikovs, five guns, 12 pistols and 14,000 cartridges from the hidden cavities of the vehicle. The law-enforcers also arrested the accused identified as Muhammad Arif, resident of Peshawar.