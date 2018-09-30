Moro Power seeks wind project licence

KARACHI: A local energy company applied for a generation licence to set up 25 megawatts of wind power plant estimated to cost $50 million, a document showed on Saturday.

Moro Power Company Pvt Ltd., incorporated in the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, sought permission to start the project from the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra).

It planned to sell electricity produced from the project in Sindh to K-Electric Ltd, which denied any such deal.

Moro Power expects wind business to expand during the coming years in view of the fact that compared to China and India wind power is still at its nascent phase in Pakistan.

“Ample land is available near our project which can be acquired for expansion,” Moro said in its licence application to Nepra.

Various estimates said wind zone in southern Gharo-Keti Bandar corridor holds energy potential of around 50,000 megawatts.

First wind project came into being in 2012 and since then more than 500MW of wind projects have been set up in the country, namely Fauji Foundation, Gul Ahmed, Engro, Sapphire, Lucky, Tapal, Master, Metro, Artistic Denim and Three Gorges, Ming Yang and China Hydropower.