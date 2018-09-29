Sat September 29, 2018
National

SHY
Shahid Hussain Yousafzai
September 29, 2018

Woman athlete from Lower Dir to attend UN event in Geneva

TIMERGARA: The 21- year old young woman athlete from Lower Dir district, Noreena Shams, has been invited to participate as a panellist in the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council Forum to be held at Geneva from October 1 to 3.

Noreena Shams told The News that the forum would focus on possibilities of using sports and olympics ideals to promote human rights and to strengthen universal respect by fighting racism, promoting gender equality, highlighting challenges imposed by war and extreme poverty.

Hailing from a conservative society of Lower Dir, Noreena Shams is an international squash player ranked 127 in the world. "This is an honour for me that I represented my country internationally at USA, Hong Kong, Australia, Malaysia and UK," she said. Noreena also got the honour to be the first ever sportswoman from all over Malakand division to represent her country internationally in the field of sports. The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has included Noreena in the list of 50 influential and inspirational women figures of Pakistan.

As a kid, Noreena had to hide her gender to avoid discrimination and harassment but as a young lady Noreena has become a role model for those girls who aspire for a career as sportswomen. "I am happy and feel proud to represent my country at a UN forum on human rights and sports," Noreena said.

