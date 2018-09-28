Asian Junior Squash: Anas upsets second seed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s little known Anas Ali Shah upset second seed Arihant Ks of India in the Under-13 category of the Asian Junior Squash Championship that got under way in Chennai on Thursday.
Anas won 11-8, 11-3, 11-5 to reach the last-16 stage.
Abbas Zeb checked into the semi-finals of the Under-19 category after beating India’s Utkarsh Baheti 11-8, 11-1, 11-6.
Earlier, Zeb accounted for Rahul Baitha of India 11-7, 11-7, 11-9.
In an Under-17 quarter-final, Haris Qasim beat Prithvi Singh 11-7, 11-9, 11-6 while in another Under-19 match Uzair Shaukat beat Dewmina Wood of Sri Lanka 11-5, 11-6, 11-7.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s little known Anas Ali Shah upset second seed Arihant Ks of India in the Under-13 category of the Asian Junior Squash Championship that got under way in Chennai on Thursday.
Anas won 11-8, 11-3, 11-5 to reach the last-16 stage.
Abbas Zeb checked into the semi-finals of the Under-19 category after beating India’s Utkarsh Baheti 11-8, 11-1, 11-6.
Earlier, Zeb accounted for Rahul Baitha of India 11-7, 11-7, 11-9.
In an Under-17 quarter-final, Haris Qasim beat Prithvi Singh 11-7, 11-9, 11-6 while in another Under-19 match Uzair Shaukat beat Dewmina Wood of Sri Lanka 11-5, 11-6, 11-7.
Comments