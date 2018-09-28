Asian Junior Squash: Anas upsets second seed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s little known Anas Ali Shah upset second seed Arihant Ks of India in the Under-13 category of the Asian Junior Squash Championship that got under way in Chennai on Thursday.

Anas won 11-8, 11-3, 11-5 to reach the last-16 stage.

Abbas Zeb checked into the semi-finals of the Under-19 category after beating India’s Utkarsh Baheti 11-8, 11-1, 11-6.

Earlier, Zeb accounted for Rahul Baitha of India 11-7, 11-7, 11-9.

In an Under-17 quarter-final, Haris Qasim beat Prithvi Singh 11-7, 11-9, 11-6 while in another Under-19 match Uzair Shaukat beat Dewmina Wood of Sri Lanka 11-5, 11-6, 11-7.