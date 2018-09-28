PCB rejects baseless allegations

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board has rejected former fielding coach Steven Rixon’s allegations, saying it is disappointed by the baseless allegations.

A PCB press release issued on Thursday said that the board has enjoyed cordial relations with all current and former foreign staff attached with national teams.

“Mr. Steve Rixon was a good coach who worked hard with the players and certainly helped improve team’s fielding in the last two years. It comes as a surprise to us that Mr. Rixon made unfounded allegations against PCB.

“The PCB strongly refutes the allegations made by Mr. Rixon in his interview, the foreign coaching staff has full backing and support of the board,” the press release said.